Trust Wallet Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.70 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $420.62 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,860,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

