Impala Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.