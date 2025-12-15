NWF Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $193.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.17. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

