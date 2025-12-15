Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $282.97 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,865 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 7.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $282,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,997,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,012,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,137,000 after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,609,000 after purchasing an additional 792,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.77.

A stock opened at $139.56 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,468,962 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

