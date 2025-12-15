Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

