Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Norfolk Southern stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $296.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.48.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 405 shares in the company, valued at $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,454 shares of company stock worth $1,259,874 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $122,256,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $297.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.90.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

