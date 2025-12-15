Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

