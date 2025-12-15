TradeWell Securities LLC. Grows Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

TradeWell Securities LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of TradeWell Securities LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TradeWell Securities LLC. owned about 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,065,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,757,000 after acquiring an additional 220,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 228,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 528,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $103.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0276 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

