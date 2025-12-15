Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $100.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

