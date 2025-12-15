Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $51.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.