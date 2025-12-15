First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL Shares Sold by TradeWell Securities LLC.

TradeWell Securities LLC. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
FTXL stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $358.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Huge Gains
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.