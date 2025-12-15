Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1%

ICE opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total value of $269,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,214.24. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,801,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,489 shares of company stock worth $26,972,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

