Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Stake Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.13% of Ingredion worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ingredion by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 target price on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

