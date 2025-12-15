Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 27,043 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

