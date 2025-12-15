Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Takes $5.28 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,569,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,171,000 after acquiring an additional 477,188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,106,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,327,000 after purchasing an additional 461,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,606,000 after purchasing an additional 677,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

