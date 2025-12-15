Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Invests $421,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after buying an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after buying an additional 1,045,789 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of BABA opened at $155.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

