Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.15% of Fluor worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,695.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

