Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,267 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in GE Vernova by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $672.32 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $731.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $597.06 and a 200 day moving average of $583.51.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of GE Vernova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.54.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

