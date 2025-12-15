Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 19,862 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $113.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,820. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parker Shi sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,017,325.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,698.50. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,425. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

