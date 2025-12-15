RS Crum Inc. Takes $14.97 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 306,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 3.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.41 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.