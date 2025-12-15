Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 363,889 Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 363,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,475,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

