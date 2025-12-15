Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $56,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tull Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.33.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.7%

Tesla stock opened at $458.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

