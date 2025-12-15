Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $9.42 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 664,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $868,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a current ratio of 19.68. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.73 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The business’s revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,086,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,623,823.64. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $325,650. 92.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

