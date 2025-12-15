Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 17,116 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 300,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

