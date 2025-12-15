Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.60.

NYSE:TMO opened at $572.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.86 and its 200-day moving average is $492.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

