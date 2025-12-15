Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 12,044 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total transaction of $58,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,043 shares of company stock valued at $60,816,225. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $542.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.79.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

