Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,571,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $493.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $496.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total value of $10,768,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total value of $10,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,761.20. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,037 shares of company stock worth $274,519,153. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.