Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.26% of InterDigital worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 40.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in InterDigital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 47.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,763.67. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.0%

InterDigital stock opened at $354.28 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.58 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 53.50%.InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

