Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 117,056 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,056 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $112,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $211.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $213.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.