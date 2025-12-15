SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,742,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,151,000 after acquiring an additional 502,122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,424,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,082,000 after purchasing an additional 380,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

