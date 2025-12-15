MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,306,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

