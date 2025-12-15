1stdibs.com (DIBS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) in the last few weeks:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 11,296 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $67,324.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 213,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,885.28. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 595,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,028,911.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,917,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,039.37. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 706,640 shares of company stock worth $3,693,863 over the last 90 days. 23.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibscom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibscom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.