Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 14th

QuantumScape, Critical Metals, and Enovix are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining, or manufacturing of lithium and related battery materials, as well as firms tied to the lithium battery supply chain. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand for lithium from electric vehicles and energy storage, but these stocks can be cyclical and volatile, driven by commodity prices, supply constraints, technology shifts, and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Recommended Stories