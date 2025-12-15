Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $705,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $620.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

