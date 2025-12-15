Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,217,005 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $298,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

