Top Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 14th

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, NIP Group, and Motorsport Games are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that earn revenue from competitive video gaming or its supporting ecosystem — for example, game publishers, tournament organizers and event operators, professional teams, streaming platforms, hardware/peripheral makers, and wagering or advertising businesses tied to esports. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to a fast?growing media and entertainment niche but also carry sector?specific risks such as volatile audience engagement, game lifecycle dependence, shifting monetization models, and regulatory or sponsorship uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

