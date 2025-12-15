Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $145.48 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,367 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $145,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,816,000. SWF LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13,300.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,732,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

