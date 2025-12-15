Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $24.55 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

