Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $24.55 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Huge Gains
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.