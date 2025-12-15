SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 5,491 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.35.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

