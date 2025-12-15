Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,343,000 after acquiring an additional 125,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,044,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,610,000 after purchasing an additional 532,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,158,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $203.43 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $232.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

