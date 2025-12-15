Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $330.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.28 and its 200 day moving average is $357.86.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.