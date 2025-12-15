RS Crum Inc. Has $18.87 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.