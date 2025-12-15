Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,616 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5,835.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,321 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,439 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.93 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

