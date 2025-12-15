Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 118,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 210,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
FMB opened at $50.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $51.47.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
