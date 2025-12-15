3,944 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO Purchased by Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,777,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 224,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,711,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
