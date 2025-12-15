Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Takes $642,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $49.05.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

