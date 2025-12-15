21,330 Shares in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS Acquired by Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $50.21.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

