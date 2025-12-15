Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 223,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after acquiring an additional 537,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

