155,324 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Purchased by Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 69,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

