Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,721,996 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $291.87 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $313.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

